Dubai: Emirates' flights to Baghdad cancelled until December 14

Emirates flights to and from Baghdad are cancelled until and including December 14, 2024.

Customers transiting through Dubai with final destination Baghdad will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice, according to a travel update from the UAE's flag carrier.

Meanwhile, Emirates' partner airline, flydubai is operating flights to Baghdad. Customers who have confirmed bookings with final destination Baghdad on flydubai will be accepted for travel.

Passengers have been advised to regularly monitor flight status on flydubai.

Emirates' flights to and from Beirut are cancelled until and including December 31, 2024. Customers transiting through Dubai with final destination Beirut will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

Some UAE expats rushed home, paying double for flight tickets back to Lebanon, hopeful after the news of a ceasefire, even though the truce, which came into effect on November 27, was violated a day after.