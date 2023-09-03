Dubai: Emirates extends closure of first-class check-in counters

Global aviation passengers numbers to exceed pre-pandemic levels next year
Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates’ first-class check-in counters will remain closed at Dubai International airport’s Terminal 3 until October 1.
The airline said the counters have been closed for refurbishments as well as to make the travellers’ experience better. In an advisory issued last month, it was revealed that some check-in counters would be closed for three weeks.
However, the airline has updated the advisory about check-in counters for passengers flying in first class and asked them to use premium check-in counters, instead.
The Dubai-based carrier has enjoyed a very high seat occupancy rate in the post-pandemic era. From June to August 2023 period, Emirates operated nearly 50,000 flights to and from 140 cities, carrying over 14 million passengers with average seat load factors exceeding 80 per cent across its global network between June and August.
“We’re making your experience at Terminal 3 even better. Our First Class check‑in counters will be closed for enhancements until October 1, 2023, and Emirates Skywards Gold members travelling in Economy Class are requested to proceed to our premium check‑in counters in Area 6 in the meantime,” Emirates said in a statement on its website.
Going forward, the airline expects another spike in demand for travel to Dubai in winter as the city runs a packed calendar of global conferences, world-class sporting events and more.
“We’re happy to see strong customer preference for our product in all cabin classes, especially in our premium cabins. Emirates will continue to ensure we are delivering the best value for money to our customers, by investing in our products, and services, and in operating an efficient global network,” said Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer, Emirates airline.
ALSO READ:
Global aviation passengers numbers to exceed pre-pandemic levels next year
Country's PMI reaches 57 in November
Completion to reduce carbon emissions and fossil fuel consumption
Magnati customers will now have access to a variety of emissions calculator solutions
EngageMint Dubai emiphasises digital-first approach
52% of UAE respondents cited gap in technology as contributor to major cybersecurity incident
The company is offering 1.11 billion shares representing 10 per cent of its share capital worth Dh3.62 billion
Importance of White Friday itself for Mena users is gradually decreasing, data shows