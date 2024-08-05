E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Emirates cancels flights to Dhaka amid civil unrest in Bangladesh

Customers connecting on flights to Dhaka on 6 August will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 6:36 PM

Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 6:50 PM

Dubai headquartered Emirates has cancelled flights to Dhaka due to the ongoing civil unrest in Bangladesh. The following flights, on August 5 and 6, have been cancelled.

  • EK587/August 5 – Dhaka to Dubai
  • EK584/August 5 – Dubai to Dhaka
  • EK585/August 6 – Dhaka to Dubai

In a travel update, UAE's flag carrier said customers connecting on flights to Dhaka on 6 August will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.


The airline said that they are monitoring the situation closely. Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options. Those who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements, Emirates said.

The airline advised customers to visit the 'Manage Your Booking' page to receive the latest updates on flights.


On Monday, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country, ending her 15-year rule after widespread protests on Sunday killed nearly 100 people.

The nationwide unrest was sparked by a reintroduction of job quotas for highly sought-after civil service positions.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Business