Dubai: Emirates bans pagers, walkie-talkies on all flights

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 10:18 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 10:29 PM

All passengers travelling on flights to, from, or via Dubai are prohibited from transporting pagers and walkie-talkies in check-in or cabin baggage, Emirates said in its latest travel update on Friday night.

“Such items found in passengers' hand luggage or checked baggage will be confiscated by Dubai Police,” the Dubai-based carrier added.

Meanwhile, as early as September 19, travellers flying to and from Lebanon's Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport were prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights, following the mass attack on Hezbollah's communication devices.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

There are still no flights between UAE and Lebanon. Emirates has no flights between Dubai and Beirut until October 8. The airline has also cancelled all regular flights to/from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran (Tehran), and Jordan (Amman) until October 5 due to regional unrest.