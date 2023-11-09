Dubai: Emirates announces highest-ever half-year profit at over Dh10 billion

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 10:29 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 12:17 PM

Dubai's Emirates Group on Thursday announced its best-ever half-year financial result — recording a net profit of Dh10.1 billion in six months and surpassing last year's Dh4.2-billion figure by 138 per cent.

The group also reported an EBITDA of Dh20.6 billion, a significant improvement from Dh15.3 billion during the same period last year, illustrating its strong operating profitability.

Group revenue was Dh67.3 billion for the first six months of 2023-24, up 20 per cent from Dh56.3 billion last year. This was driven by strong demand for air transport across the world, which has been on an upward trajectory since the last pandemic travel restrictions were lifted.

The group closed the first half year of 2023-24 with a solid cash position of Dh42.7 billion on September 30, 2023, compared to Dh42.5 billion on March 31, 2023.

The group has been able to tap on its own strong cash reserves to support business needs, including debt payments. So far, Emirates has repaid Dh9.2 billion of its Covid-19 related loans. The Group also paid Dh4.5 billion in dividend to its owner, as declared at the end of its 2022-23 financial year.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said: "We are seeing the fruition of our plans to return stronger and better from the dark days of the pandemic. The Group has surpassed previous records to report our best-ever half-year performance. Our profit for the first six months of 2023-24 has nearly matched our record full year profit in 2022-23. This is a tremendous achievement that speaks to the talent and commitment within the organisation, the strength of our business model, and power of Dubai’s vision and policies that has enabled the creation of a strong, resilient, and progressive aviation sector.

"Across the Group, we’ve continued to ramp up operations safely and move nimbly to meet customer demand. We’ve implemented a series of service and product enhancements to win customer preference, and we’ll continue to invest in our people, products, partnerships, and technology to strengthen our capabilities and ensure we are future-ready."

