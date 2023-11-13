Dubai Airshow 2023: SunExpress orders up to 90 Boeing aircraft

SunExpress Airlines strikes a 90-aircraft deal with Boeing. Photo by Shihab

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 1:29 PM

SunExpress Airlines on Monday announced a deal with US aircraft manufacturer Boeing to buy up to 90 aircraft on the first day of Dubai Airshow 2023.

“We are more than doubling our fleet in 10 years. In this industry, you really have to earn rights to grow and buy aircraft. It is the largest order in the history of SunExpress,” said Max Kownatzki, CEO, SunExpress Airlines.

The Turkish-German carrier became the first airline to announce the deal at the Airshow.

Under the theme ‘The Future of the Aerospace Industry’, the 18th edition of the Airshow, which runs until November 17, will see industry trailblazers and innovators gather to identify future trends and further opportunities in the aviation, space and defence industries. It is expected that some local and regional carriers will also place orders during the five-day show.

“This is a historic moment in the airline’s 33 years history,” he said, adding that the airline is flying to 30 countries.

He added that talks between the two companies have been going on for 12 months for the deal. The first placed order for 45 firm orders

The Turkish-German airline ordered 90 737 MAX, a sustainable and fuel-efficient aircraft. The firm placed 45 firm orders, five options and 40 purchase rights.

Of the 45 firm orders, Kownatzki added that 28 will be MAX-8 and 17 are Max-10 while five options and 40 purchase rights aircraft are all MAX-8. The airline has existing orders of 42 aircraft that were placed in 2013 and 2019. “We are substituting some of the MAX 8 into MAX 10. The first 10 we are going to be received in 2027,” Kownatzki told Khaleej Times in an interview on the sidelines of the press briefing.

