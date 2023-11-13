Dubai Airshow 2023: AirBaltic orders 30 Airbus aircraft, becomes largest A220 customer

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 6:12 PM

AirBaltic on Monday ordered an additional 30 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, taking its total firm orderbook to 80 aircraft and making it the largest A220 customer in Europe.

It is already operating a 44 fleet of A220-300s.

“This day marks a significant milestone in the history of airBaltic – our plans for the first time to operate a fleet of 100 aircraft by 2030. For almost seven years already, the Airbus A220-300 has been the backbone of our operations and has played an integral role in the international success story of airBaltic," Martin Gauss, president and CEO of airBaltic, said after the signing of the agreement on the first day of the Dubai Airshow 2023.

The companies, however, didn’t disclose the total value of the deal.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The A220 offers a unique capability in terms of range, performance, and not to forget, passenger appeal. It is a game-changer for our customers in this important market segment, which we are serving with less fuel burn, lower emissions and noise, making the A220 a global citizen of choice,” said Christian Scherer, chief commercial officer and head of international at Airbus.

The A220-300 can carry between 120 to 150 passengers on flights of up to 3,450 nautical miles (6,390 km). The aircraft offers 25 per cent lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions per seat compared to previous generation aircraft.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the A220 is already able to operate with up to 50 per cent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus aims for all its aircraft to be capable of operating with 100 per cent SAF by 2030.

As of the end of October, Airbus won close to 820 orders from around 30 customers for the A220, of which more than 295 have been delivered, including 50 deliveries so far in 2023. The A220 is already in successful service with 17 airlines worldwide on 1,350+ routes.

ALSO READ: