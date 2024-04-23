UAE

Watch: Dubai Airports back to full capacity as roads cleared of floods

Thousands of employees across the aviation sector worked together to restore operations and support guests at both DXB and DWC

Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 11:47 AM

Last updated: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM

After grappling with the aftermath of the heaviest rainfall the UAE has seen in 75 years, Dubai Airports is now operating at full capacity — returning to its normal flight schedules.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has been running its normal flight schedules since yesterday, clocking about 1,400 flight movements a day, said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.


Roads in and around the airport are also "100 per cent clear of water accumulation".

"Our manpower, logistics and facilities are operating as usual again," said Griffiths.


Here's a clip of DXB operations, shared on X:

"To have the airport back up and running is no small feat. 2,155 flights were cancelled and 115 were diverted. We had to work closely with our airline partners and service providers to rework schedules, boost manpower and look after all those who had been disrupted. “I’m continuously amazed with the unwavering dedication of our Dubai Airports employees, airline partners, government agencies, commercial partners and service partners. It has been the most challenging adverse weather event we’ve had to navigate, and our people and partners worked tirelessly to keep the operation running and to assist our guests.”

Web Desk

