Dubai airport to get colour-coded parking soon for easier navigation

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 10:01 AM

Do you struggle to find your vehicle at the Dubai International (DXB) Airport’s vast parking lots? That will not be the case any more soon.

Dubai Airports on Wednesday revealed that it would roll out new developments in the coming months at Dubai International including colour-coded car parks for easier navigation.

“As part of Dubai Airports’ continuous efforts to enhance the guest experience, with a focus on operational excellence and seamless travel experiences, new developments will be rolled out in the coming months. These include colour-coded car parks for easier navigation,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of residents and tourists fly in and out of Dubai International Airport’s three terminals every day and thousands of people go to see-off and receive their families and friends at the airport daily. These new colour-coded car parks will ease navigation for motorists using DXB’s parking lots.

According to Dubai International’s website, parking charges at Terminal 1 range from Dh15 per hour to Dh125 a day at Terminal 2 and from Dh5 to Dh125 at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. Each additional day's cost is Dh100 for parking.

Interestingly, flydubai allows its passengers to pre-book their parking space at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport, eliminating the hassle of securing a parking space on arrival.

“You can pre-book a parking space at Dubai International Airport, Terminal 2, for long-term and short-term durations through flydubai for as low as Dh50 per day. You only need to scan the QR code provided on your booking confirmation to enter the car park you selected (Arrival A1 or Departure A2),” it said on its website.

