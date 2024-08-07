Dubai airport sets record with 44.9 million passengers in first half of 2024

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 8:46 AM

Dubai International (DXB) airport received a record 44.9 million guests during the first six months of this year, marking an increase of 8 per cent year-on-year.

Dubai attracted 9.31 million international visitors in H1 2024, reflecting its burgeoning appeal as a global hub for talent, enterprises, and investors. These figures, recently released by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, tie in closely with the growth of Dubai’s GDP, which reached Dh115 billion in Q1 2024, up 3.2 per cent from the previous year.

"The record-breaking performance in the first half of this year highlights our strategic importance as a global aviation hub. Dubai is at the forefront of global cities when it comes to attracting talent, businesses, and tourists from around the world, and we are proud to be the gateway to the city, driving growth and enhancing the airport experience for every guest," said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Strong demand from key source markets such as India and the gradual but certain resurgence of markets such as China, have been instrumental in our success. We have a very optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year, and we are on track to break records with 91.8 million annual guests forecasted for 2024," he added.

The size and significance of DXB’s established and growing markets including South Asia, Western Europe, the GCC, and East Asia, which have played a crucial role in the airport’s continued success. In the first half of 2024, India remains DXB’s top destination country with 6.1 million passengers, while traffic from China exceeded 1 million passengers, representing 80 per cent year-on-year growth and a 90 per cent recovery compared to 2019 levels.

DXB’s top destination countries after India are Saudi Arabia with 3.7 million guests, the United Kingdom with 2.9 million guests and Pakistan with 2.3 million guests.

Other significant markets include the United States (1.7 million guests), Russia (1.3 million), and Germany (1.3 million). The top three city destinations were London with 1.8 million guests, Riyadh (1.6 million), and Mumbai (1.2 million).