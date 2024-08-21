Dubai airport braces for peak period; 3.4 million travellers expected as summer break ends

Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM

Dubai International (DXB), the world’s busiest international airport, on Wednesday said it will handle 3.43 million guests over the next 13 days, as residents return from their summer holidays.

“With daily traffic averaging 264,000, DXB will manage more than half a million guests between August 31 and September 1, with the latter expected to be the busiest day of the peak, accommodating 291,000 guests. Dubai Airports is collaborating with airlines, control authorities, and service partners to ensure a seamless journey for all,” Dubai Airports said.

Earlier this month, Dubai International (DXB) announced welcoming a record 44.9 million guests during the first six months of this year.

