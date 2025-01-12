Direct flights resume between Rome and Tripoli after 10 years

Direct flights between Rome and Tripoli resumed on Sunday after a 10-year hiatus, with Italy's foreign ministry citing a "concerted effort" to strengthen ties with its former colony Libya.

Italy's flag carrier ITA Airways on Sunday announced it had launched its first commercial flight between Tripoli's Mitiga airport and Rome's Fiumicino, with flights scheduled for twice a week.

Resumption of flights between the two countries after a decade "is part of a constant and concerted effort by Italian institutions and the business system, with the aim of strengthening ties with Libya, a strategic and privileged partner for our country," wrote Italy's foreign ministry in a statement.

Italy — Libya's biggest trading partner and the North African country's former colonial master — had announced in October that ITA flights between the two capitols would resume in December.

During a visit to Tripoli by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in October — her fourth such visit as premier — the two Mediterranean countries signed a package of development, investment and infrastructure deals aimed at boosting cooperation.

Meloni considers oil-rich Libya a key part of Italy's "Mattei Plan" for Africa, aimed in part at reducing irregular migration from African countries, including Libya, via investment in the continent.

Libya is struggling to recover from years of conflict after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ended dictator Moamer Kadhafi's four-decade rule.