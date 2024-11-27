'Biggest challenge': Dubai's Emirates always ready to expand but faces aircraft shortage, says airline chief

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirtes Airline. KT photo: Shihab

“We are always expansionist, and we want more." This was the bold statement by Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline, following the unveiling of the first Airbus A350-900 added to its fleet on Wednesday.

Clark said Dubai’s flagship carrier is on an accelerated growth strategy, citing, in particular, the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), which is set to become the world’s biggest and busiest air passenger terminal once completed and can accommodate up to 260 million travellers a year.

Speaking to reporters, Clark said, “We've got a lot of work to do over the next ten to 50 years. We've got the new airport coming into play, and that unlocks a lot of things. So we're growing into that airport.

“But the biggest challenge is the availability of aircraft. We just want more. We just can't get them,” Clark added, noting the delays in the delivery of new aircraft have hindered their expansion plans.

“We’ve had our wings clipped because of Covid (pandemic) and supply chain delays. We’re a frustrated entity because we needed airplanes and we needed them like now,” Clark underscored.

‘Waiting impatiently’

Clark also did not hide his displeasure over delays and uncertainty plaguing delivery of Emirates’ order of Boeing aircraft.

“Had the Boeing 777-9X been delivered to us, we would have 85 [new planes] by now,” he noted, adding, “So, you can imagine, we’re champing at the bit. As for our network, we can’t grow it considerably more than what it is today.”

"Had the Boeing 777-9X been delivered to us, we would have 85 [new planes] by now," he noted, adding, "So, you can imagine, we're champing at the bit. As for our network, we can't grow it considerably more than what it is today."

He also pointed out that the 64 remaining A350s for delivery are "absolutely vital for (Emirates') growth strategy." Clark, however, dismissed plans to review the 777-9X orders from Boeing, as he is optimistic that Boeing "have the ability to sort out the current situation they are in, with the $21 billion they've just had injected into the company. They will take the next few months to sort out what they're going to do, and we are watching very carefully." Meanwhile, Clark did not reply to the question of whether Emirates has any future IPO plans, noting that it is for the company shareholders to decide. He also underscored that the airline is awash with cash to finance its further expansion plans.