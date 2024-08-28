All air traffic halted at Netherlands airport after 'disruption'

Transition of leadership will be effective from November 18, 2024
All air traffic has halted at the Netherlands' Eindhoven Airport after an unspecified "significant disruption", Dutch news agency ANP reported on Wednesday.
Officials at the airport, the second largest in the country, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The reports by ANP and other Dutch media did not give any more details on the nature of the disruption.
