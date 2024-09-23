E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Alaska Airlines hit by IT outage causing ground stop in Seattle

The issue has been resolved but a residual impact can be expected on operations

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: AFP File
Photo: AFP File

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 10:28 AM

Alaska Airlines said on Monday that it experienced an IT outage that caused significant disruption to its operation, including delayed flights.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Alaska issued a ground stop in Seattle, it said in a statement to Reuters, adding that the issue has been resolved but it expects some residual impact to operations.

"This was not a cyber attack or any kind of unauthorised activity. It was a certificate issue that impacted multiple systems," it added.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business