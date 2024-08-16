Air Taxi in UAE next year: First aircraft delivered to US Air Force for evaluation

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 8:14 AM Last updated: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 8:16 AM

US-based Archer Aviation, which will manufacture and operate its Midnight aircraft as an air taxi in UAE, on Thursday delivered the first aircraft to the US Air Force for evaluation.

Earlier this year, Archer signed a multi-hundred-million-dollar deal with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to manufacture air taxis and establish its international headquarters in the UAE capital. It was revealed that the developer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) machines will launch air taxi operations next year.

This new mode of air transport will reduce the 60-90 minute travel time between Abu Dhabi and Dubai to just 10-20 minutes with a ride that will cost about Dh800-Dh1,500. Meanwhile, a ride within an emirate will cost approximately Dh350.

“Within the next 18 to 24 months, you are going to see passengers here in the UAE flying on our aircraft from one point to another,” Nikhil Goel, chief commercial officer of Archer Aviation, told Khaleej Times in an interview in May.

The US Department of Defence earlier accepted Midnight’s military airworthiness assessment, a critical approval that confirms its’ readiness for flight testing. This allows for conducting government-directed testing of the aircraft for the US Air Force and validating operational and military-specific mission concepts.

With its vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, proprietary electric powertrain and low noise profile, Archer's Midnight aircraft is well-suited for military aviation operations.

Archer’s Midnight aircraft is expected to provide a much safer, cost-effective and quieter alternative to existing internal combustion engine options. As such, it holds the promise of enhancing rapid response, agility and operational effectiveness across a wide range of mission profiles.

“This delivery represents a pivotal moment not only for Archer but for the future of military aviation. Together, our goal is to prove Midnight’s potential and ensure the United States continues to lead the way with the world’s most advanced technology,” Adam Goldstein, CEO of Archer Aviation.