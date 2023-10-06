UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Air India to give female passengers special seating options under new policy: Report

Directive comes after the airline reportedly received feedback that female passengers who are travelling alone 'feel uncomfortable when assigned a middle seat'

by

SM Ayaz Zakir

 /

Kirstin Bernabe
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 3:43 PM

In a move that would make travelling more convenient and comfortable for women, Air India has reportedly introduced a new policy allowing female flyers to choose special seats, according to a local media outlet.

Solo female travellers and mothers, in particular, shall be given the option to take an alternative seat — ideally aisle or window — according to Indian newspaper Hindustan Times (HT), quoting a directive issued in an 'internal mail'.

“To ensure the female guests travelling with us have a comfortable flight, we as a company are adopting a gender-sensitive seat assignment practice," the mail read as published in HT.

In case there are vacant slots, solo female passengers seated between men could be offered a different seat, it added. Cabin crew members could also discreetly relocate mothers with infants to a seat with a bassinet location.

The 'new policy' comes after the airline reportedly received feedback that female passengers who are travelling alone "feel uncomfortable when assigned a middle seat", HT said.

Khaleej Times has reached out to Air India for clarification, and a response is awaited.

ALSO READ:

SM Ayaz Zakir
Kirstin Bernabe

More news from Business