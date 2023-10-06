Air India to give female passengers special seating options under new policy: Report

The two will work to establish an electronic link between them to facilitate access to credit reports
In a move that would make travelling more convenient and comfortable for women, Air India has reportedly introduced a new policy allowing female flyers to choose special seats, according to a local media outlet.
Solo female travellers and mothers, in particular, shall be given the option to take an alternative seat — ideally aisle or window — according to Indian newspaper Hindustan Times (HT), quoting a directive issued in an 'internal mail'.
“To ensure the female guests travelling with us have a comfortable flight, we as a company are adopting a gender-sensitive seat assignment practice," the mail read as published in HT.
In case there are vacant slots, solo female passengers seated between men could be offered a different seat, it added. Cabin crew members could also discreetly relocate mothers with infants to a seat with a bassinet location.
The 'new policy' comes after the airline reportedly received feedback that female passengers who are travelling alone "feel uncomfortable when assigned a middle seat", HT said.
Khaleej Times has reached out to Air India for clarification, and a response is awaited.
ALSO READ:
The two will work to establish an electronic link between them to facilitate access to credit reports
Economic cooperation between the two countries is witnessing continuous momentum
87% of companies in UAE have faced cyber incidents in different forms
Google Cloud unveils key insights for cybersecurity planning in 2024
Firms unveil spending plans worth over $30 billion
Memorandums of Understanding aim to contribute to the development of key sectors of India’s economy
High taxes in India, combined with a favourable regulatory landscape in the UAE, help attract companies
Stronger rebound seen in oil activity and export growth