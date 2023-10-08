Views to be shared on successful accomplishment of mega projects
India's major airline Air India has suspended its flights to and from Israel till 14th October, reported ANI.
This comes after heightened tensions between Israel and Palestine since Saturday.
An Air India spokesperson was quoted saying: "Air India flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel will remain suspended till 14th October, for the safety of our passengers and crew. Air India will extend all possible support to passengers who have confirmed bookings on any flight during this period."
Yesterday, the major airline had cancelled two flights, one from New Delhi to Tel Aviv, and another from Tel Aviv to New Delhi.
