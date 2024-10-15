Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago diverted to Canada after bomb threat

An Air India aircraft from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to an airport in Canada on Tuesday following a bomb threat, according to an airline official.

"Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada. The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol."

The airline also added: "Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume. Air India notes that it, and other local airlines, have been subject to a number of threats in recent days."

Although all previous threats were found to be hoaxes, "as a responsible airline operator, all threats are taken seriously," the airline said.

Air India also noted, "The inconvenience to customers is sincerely regretted. Air India is extending all cooperation to authorities in identifying the perpetrators of such threats to ensure that they are held accountable for the disruption and inconvenience caused to passengers."

Furthermore, Air India is exploring potential legal action to recover the financial damages caused by these disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has called a high-level meeting on Wednesday after series of bomb threats received on Monday and Tuesday.

"We have identified and suspended several accounts that were posting threats on social media regarding bombs in airplanes. It has been informed some threats were originated from London and from other countries," said a senior police officer.

"In the last 24 hours, we have received several bomb threats in many sectors. We are taking up all the calls and also informed concerned police officers regarding the threat to identify the person behind it," said an officer in airport security.