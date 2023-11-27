Air Arabia launches new flights from Sharjah to Phuket

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 12:54 PM

UAE's budget airline Air Arabia announced the launch of a new route to Phuket, Thailand, from Sharjah on Monday.

The non-stop flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with Phuket International Airport with a frequency of four weekly flights starting from December 15, providing travellers with more convenient options to explore one of the most famous destinations in Southeast Asia.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, stated, "We are glad to introduce Phuket as the latest addition to our growing network, which will further expand our footprint in the Thai market. This new route reflects our commitment to providing our customers with diverse travel options, connecting them to marvellous destinations worldwide while continuously offering seamless connectivity, convenience, and an unparalleled air travel experience."

