Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport named world's most beautiful airport

Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport was named the world's most beautiful airport at the prestigious Prix Versailles, The World Architecture and Design Award, recognising its outstanding architectural design in the Airports category.

The announcement was made at a ceremony in Paris at UNESCO's Headquarters, coinciding with the airport's first anniversary and the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

In just one year of operation, Zayed International Airport claimed the top spot in this highly coveted category amid strong global competition, to set a new standard for airport excellence worldwide.

This accolade celebrates Zayed International Airport's groundbreaking design, which seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with the rich cultural heritage of the UAE. A symphony of design and excellence spanning 742,000 square meters, Zayed International Airport boasts a distinctive X-shaped design, equipped to accommodate up to 11,000 travellers per hour and 79 aircraft simultaneously.

This doubles the previous capacity with Zayed International Airport primed to manage up to 45 million passengers annually, pioneering the world's first nine biometric touchpoints by 2025.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "Zayed International Airport embodies the UAE's vision for the future of aviation, blending ambition with innovation, and a commitment to shaping the future of airport experiences. This is a very proud moment for Abu Dhabi Airports."

This award complements the global recognition that Zayed International Airport has achieved over the past 12 months, most notable being the fastest-growing airport in the Middle East in terms of international seat capacity.

It has also achieved an excellent ACI ASQ satisfaction score that ranks Zayed International Airport as one of the best airports in the world. This is against a backdrop of strong passenger traffic numbers that have seen a steady quarter-on-quarter increase to serve over 21 million passengers as of September 30.