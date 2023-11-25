150% ticket refund for Saudi flight cancellations, Dh6,400 for lost baggage as new rules take effect

Reuters file photo

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 11:47 AM

Saudi Arabia's new airline compensation rules for travellers have come into force, ensuring passengers' rights are upheld in case of flight disruptions or any untoward incidents during their trip.

For flight delays, travellers now have the right to cancel their trip or claim a 750-riyal (Dh734) compensation if the wait exceeded six hours. Those whose baggage was lost or damaged can get compensation of 6,568 Saudi riyals (Dh6,431), while those whose flights were cancelled can get 150 per cent of their original ticket value.

Taking effect on November 20, the rules were put in place to “create a better passenger experience" and address situations like overbooking, unexpected stopovers, and improper baggage handling, besides delays and cancellations. It also covers unique travel circumstances, such as Haj and Umrah charter flights, the country's civil aviation authority said when it announced the regulations in August.

Here's a list of compensation amounts which travellers are entitled to when flying to Saudi Arabia:

Flight delays exceeding 6 hours: 750 Saudi riyals (Dh734) [If a flight is delayed by more than two hours, the passenger may request cancellation.]

Flight cancellations:150% of ticket value

Unscheduled stop: 500 Saudi riyals

Lost baggage: 6,568 Saudi riyals (Dh6,431)

Damaged baggage: 6,568 Saudi riyals (Dh6,431)

Delayed baggage on the first day: 740 Saudi riyals (Dh725)

Delayed baggage from second day: 6,568 Saudi riyals (Dh6,431)

Reduced carriage: 200% of ticket value

Not providing a wheelchair to people with disabilities: 500 Saudi riyals (Dh490)

Denied boarding: 200% of ticket value (with monetary refund)

Denied boarding to people with disabilities: 200% of ticket value

ALSO READ: