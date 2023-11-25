UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

150% ticket refund for Saudi flight cancellations, Dh6,400 for lost baggage as new rules take effect

Here's a guide to Saudi Arabia's new airline compensation regulations that seek to protect passengers' rights in case of disruptions

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Reuters file photo
Reuters file photo

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 11:47 AM

Saudi Arabia's new airline compensation rules for travellers have come into force, ensuring passengers' rights are upheld in case of flight disruptions or any untoward incidents during their trip.

For flight delays, travellers now have the right to cancel their trip or claim a 750-riyal (Dh734) compensation if the wait exceeded six hours. Those whose baggage was lost or damaged can get compensation of 6,568 Saudi riyals (Dh6,431), while those whose flights were cancelled can get 150 per cent of their original ticket value.

Taking effect on November 20, the rules were put in place to “create a better passenger experience" and address situations like overbooking, unexpected stopovers, and improper baggage handling, besides delays and cancellations. It also covers unique travel circumstances, such as Haj and Umrah charter flights, the country's civil aviation authority said when it announced the regulations in August.

Here's a list of compensation amounts which travellers are entitled to when flying to Saudi Arabia:

  • Flight delays exceeding 6 hours: 750 Saudi riyals (Dh734) [If a flight is delayed by more than two hours, the passenger may request cancellation.]
  • Flight cancellations:150% of ticket value
  • Unscheduled stop: 500 Saudi riyals
  • Lost baggage: 6,568 Saudi riyals (Dh6,431)
  • Damaged baggage: 6,568 Saudi riyals (Dh6,431)
  • Delayed baggage on the first day: 740 Saudi riyals (Dh725)
  • Delayed baggage from second day: 6,568 Saudi riyals (Dh6,431)
  • Reduced carriage: 200% of ticket value
  • Not providing a wheelchair to people with disabilities: 500 Saudi riyals (Dh490)
  • Denied boarding: 200% of ticket value (with monetary refund)
  • Denied boarding to people with disabilities: 200% of ticket value

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Business