150% ticket refund for Saudi flight cancellations, Dh6,400 for lost baggage as new rules take effect

Saudi Arabia's new airline compensation rules for travellers have come into force, ensuring passengers' rights are upheld in case of flight disruptions or any untoward incidents during their trip.
For flight delays, travellers now have the right to cancel their trip or claim a 750-riyal (Dh734) compensation if the wait exceeded six hours. Those whose baggage was lost or damaged can get compensation of 6,568 Saudi riyals (Dh6,431), while those whose flights were cancelled can get 150 per cent of their original ticket value.
Taking effect on November 20, the rules were put in place to “create a better passenger experience" and address situations like overbooking, unexpected stopovers, and improper baggage handling, besides delays and cancellations. It also covers unique travel circumstances, such as Haj and Umrah charter flights, the country's civil aviation authority said when it announced the regulations in August.
Here's a list of compensation amounts which travellers are entitled to when flying to Saudi Arabia:
