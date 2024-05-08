UAE: Mercedes-Benz to recall over 2,500 SUVs over transmission issue

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 2:17 PM

More than 2,500 Mercedes-Benz SUVs in the UAE will be recalled to check downshift operation transmission, the local importers of the German luxury brand have announced.

Affected models are 2019–2023 GLS/GLE with engine M256 and automatic transmission NAG3, noted Gargash Enterprises, the local importer of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah and Northern Emirates; and Emirates Motor Company, local importer in Abu Dhabi.

The recall is "in coordination with the Consumer Protection and Commercial Control Department in the Ministry of Economy –in line with its commitment to conduct an ongoing review of all products in the UAE and provide the consumer with the required protection."

Mercedes-Benz AG has determined that on certain GLE/GLS vehicles (167 platforms), the software of the transmission control unit might not meet specifications.

The authorised local importers said 2,521 vehicles are affected by the recall campaign – those with a vehicle identification number (VIN) 167 A001707 until A998465 and 167 8001073 until B005639.

VIN is composed of 17 characters – capital letters and numbers – that act as a unique identifier for the vehicle and can be found on the plate attached to the driver's door jamb and on a plate fastened to the top of the dashboard on the driver's side.

Khaleej Times contacted the Gargash Enterprises call centre and was informed that affected vehicle owners had been notified of the recall.

"We regret any inconvenience this may cause and thank our customers for their patience and understanding," the distributors said in a statement.

Customers can contact Gargash Enterprises at 800 2369 and Emirates Motor Company at 800 362.

