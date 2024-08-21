UAE: EV insurance premiums spike after April rains; some firms reluctant to give coverage

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 1:24 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 2:07 PM

Insurance premiums for electric vehicles (EVs) have increased faster than petrol for UAE cars after the unprecedented rains in April, which were the heaviest in 75 years in the country’s history.

Data showed that EV premiums rose at double the pace of fuel-powered cars in the post-rain period due to costly repairs and total loss concerns.

Since the April 16 rains and subsequent floods in Dubai, insurance premiums for automobiles have seen a noticeable increase.

According to data shared by Insurancemarket.ae, the average insurance rates for EVs previously were around 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent of the vehicle's value. Between May and July 2024, these rates have steadily increased to approximately 3.5 per cent to 4 per cent, depending on the make and model of the EV.

“This increase reflects the heightened risk perception among insurers due to the damage caused by floods, particularly the vulnerability of EV batteries to water damage, which can lead to costly repairs or total losses. Premiums for EVs have increased faster than those for petrol cars following the April 16 rains in Dubai,” said Avinash Babur, CEO of Insurancemarket.ae.

Data showed that the average premium for EVs has risen from Dh3,906 in May to Dh4,729 in July, reflecting an approximate 21 per cent increase. Comparatively, the overall average premium for petrol cars increased from Dh2,100 to Dh2,365 in the same period, an approximate 12.6 per cent increase in premiums.

Some insurers reluctant to insure EVs

As thousands of vehicles were submerged in floods after the rains on April 16, many insurers opted for total loss as maintenance costs of EVs and sports cars were higher than their insured costs.

Therefore, some insurers in the UAE have become cautious and are reluctant to insure electric vehicles (EVs) after the rains due to high costs, complexity of repairs and increased risk of total loss.

“Yes, some insurance firms are becoming more cautious or even reluctant to insure electric vehicles (EVs), particularly following incidents like the April 2024 floods in Dubai,” said Avinash Babur.

Gautam Datta, CEO of Watania International Holding (WIH), said some insurers are reluctant to insure EVs – just like what happens when new items come into the market and people become wary about them. “They’re not sure of the loss implication and they find it difficult to price it.”