Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Motorsport Academy crowns new champion in electrifying grand finale

The Middle East's pioneering motorsports reality TV show, the Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Motorsport Academy, has concluded its exhilarating second season with an unforgettable grand finale.









This groundbreaking initiative by Al-Futtaim Toyota celebrated an epic victory as Sultan Khalifa was crowned champion, demonstrating his extraordinary skill and perseverance. Al-Futtaim Toyota's unwavering commitment to fostering motorsport excellence in the region shines brilliantly through this innovative programme.

Sultan Khalifa, a dynamic and talented Emirati racer, emerged victorious against an elite group of finalists in a thrilling display of racing prowess. As the newly crowned champion, he steps into the prestigious role of 2024 Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Ambassador. This honour grants him the exhilarating opportunity to drive the high-performance Toyota GR Supra for a year, representing Al-Futtaim Toyota in various competitive motorsport events across the UAE.

The climactic finale of the 2024 competition was a high-stakes showdown featuring four outstanding finalists: three male drivers from the UK, Hong Kong, and the UAE, and one female driver from Poland. These top competitors were chosen from an initial pool of 32 participants, which included 23 men and nine women from 16 different nationalities, aged 18 to 57. They were selected from over 1,500 applicants who auditioned for Season 2, showcasing a remarkable diversity of talent and an intense selection process.

Building on the phenomenal success of its first season, the second season of the Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Motorsport Academy delivered a riveting experience packed with fierce competition and high-speed action. This season marked a significant shift from off-road challenges to on-track racing at Karting Town in Sharjah, adding a thrilling new dimension to the competition. Participants' driving skills were put to the ultimate test in various formats, including kart racing, autocross, and time attack sessions, all featuring the powerful Toyota GR Supra.

The action-packed programme unfolded over four critical stages: auditions, qualification, development, and finals. Each stage rigorously assessed the competitors' physical stamina, driving skills, media savviness, and mental sharpness. The academy offered not just victory on the track but the chance to make a lasting impact on the motorsports scene in the UAE and beyond, promising unforgettable moments of high-octane excitement.

Sultan Khalifa's victory as the 2024 Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Ambassador marks a significant milestone in his racing career. His triumph, having reached the finals in season 1, highlights his unwavering commitment and dedication, underscoring the success of the Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Motorsport Academy in cultivating top-tier automotive talent. His journey from a finalist to a champion is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence.

At just 25 years old, Sultan Khalifa is already a prominent figure in the esports and sim racing community. He has clinched the UAE sim racing Champion title three times and is ranked the 27th fastest sim racer globally. An active Twitch streamer under the handle sultankhalifaofficial, he engages with his audience by streaming his sim-racing sessions and other gaming content. Fans can follow his electrifying journey and the highlights from the competition's second season on Toyota UAE's YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Reflecting on his remarkable achievement, Khalifa shared, "Winning the Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Motorsport Academy is a dream come true. The experience has been incredibly challenging and rewarding, pushing me to my limits and beyond. I am thrilled to be named the 2024 Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Ambassador and excited to represent the brand on the road and on the track. Being part of the Toyota Gazoo Racing family allows me to merge my love for virtual and real-world racing, creating new opportunities to connect with fellow enthusiasts and develop my own skills in motorsport."

Jacques Brent, managing director of Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus, expressed immense pride in the Academy's accomplishments, stating, "We are incredibly proud of Sultan Khalifa and all the finalists who have showcased exceptional talent and dedication throughout this journey. The Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Motorsport Academy was established to discover and nurture local motorsport talent, and this second season has exceeded our expectations. Sultan's victory underscores our commitment to fostering a vibrant motorsports culture in the UAE. We look forward to seeing Sultan excel as our Ambassador, embodying the spirit of Toyota Gazoo Racing and inspiring future generations of drivers."

The Toyota Gazoo Racing UAE Motorsport Academy continues to exemplify Toyota's philosophy of pushing the limits to achieve greater performance and driving excellence. By investing in local talent and providing a platform for aspiring drivers, Al-Futtaim Toyota reaffirms its dedication to shaping the future of motorsport and nurturing the next generation of sporting talent in the UAE.