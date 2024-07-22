Tesla to have humanoid robots for internal use next year: Musk

The platform offers citizens a digitalised, faster, and more seamless procedure to recover the VAT they incurred on the construction of their new homes
Tesla will have humanoid robots in low production for the company's internal use next year, CEO Elon Musk said on Monday, months after he announced that the rollout would be by the end of 2024.
The company will have the robots in high production for other companies' use "hopefully" in 2026, Musk said in a post on social media platform X.
Musk had said in April that the Tesla robot, called Optimus, would be able to perform tasks in the factory by the end of this year and could be ready for sale as soon as the end of 2025.
Humanoid robots have been in development for several years by Japan's Honda and Hyundai Motor's Boston Dynamics. Several companies are betting on them to meet potential labour shortages and perform repetitive tasks that could be dangerous or tedious in industries such as logistics, warehousing and manufacturing.
Musk has a history of failing to fulfil bold promises to Wall Street. In 2019, he told investors that Tesla would be operating a network of "robotaxi" autonomous cars by 2020.
Tesla put out the first generation of its Optimus robot, dubbed Bumblebee, in September 2022. This year, the company posted a video of a second generation of the bipedal robot folding a T-shirt at the firm's facility.
The platform offers citizens a digitalised, faster, and more seamless procedure to recover the VAT they incurred on the construction of their new homes
Projected surge in traffic could put further pressure on carriers to contribute to the fight against climate change
Tech titans are in a frantic race to fully deploy AI technology in smartphones and other consumer products
Hopes of a Fed easing and current summer travel in the US are ensuring enough traction in oil demand from the world's largest economy
The industry faces slowing sales while investment in capacity and technology development outpace demand
Tokyo may have bought nearly 6 trillion yen last week to lift the frail yen away from the 38-year lows since the start of the month
Proceeds from the debt sale will be applied to finance or invest in Eligible Social Projects
The agreement includes hotels, tourism destinations and infrastructure enhancement at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport