Tesla halted some production lines due to global IT outage, Business Insider reports

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 9:54 PM

Tesla halted some production lines due to the global IT outage, Business Insider reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The automaker sent some production employees home early during the night shift at its Austin, Texas and Sparks, Nevada facilities, the report added.

A worldwide tech outage seemingly triggered by a software update by global cyber security firm CrowdStrike crippled industries from travel to finance on Friday before services started coming back online after hours of disruption.

CrowdStrike said it was working with customers who were impacted by a defect found "in a single content update for Windows hosts."