Tesla halted some production lines due to global IT outage, Business Insider reports

Tokyo may have bought nearly 6 trillion yen last week to lift the frail yen away from the 38-year lows since the start of the month
Tesla halted some production lines due to the global IT outage, Business Insider reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The automaker sent some production employees home early during the night shift at its Austin, Texas and Sparks, Nevada facilities, the report added.
A worldwide tech outage seemingly triggered by a software update by global cyber security firm CrowdStrike crippled industries from travel to finance on Friday before services started coming back online after hours of disruption.
CrowdStrike said it was working with customers who were impacted by a defect found "in a single content update for Windows hosts."
Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Proceeds from the debt sale will be applied to finance or invest in Eligible Social Projects
The agreement includes hotels, tourism destinations and infrastructure enhancement at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport
The country has to make huge investments in aquaculture if it wants to meet the food security target by 2051
Since the bill is nearing the end of its legislative approvals, it is likely to be introduced in 2025
They reportedly provide data centre services in locations outside China
Markets are fully pricing in the inevitable September Fed rate cut while odds of another cut in December stand at above 60 per cent, say analysts
Cancer medicine Darzalex and blockbuster psoriasis drug Stelara post robust sales growth