E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Tesla halted some production lines due to global IT outage, Business Insider reports

The automaker sent some production employees home early during the night shift at its Austin, Texas and Sparks, Nevada facilities, the report added

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 9:54 PM

Tesla halted some production lines due to the global IT outage, Business Insider reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The automaker sent some production employees home early during the night shift at its Austin, Texas and Sparks, Nevada facilities, the report added.


A worldwide tech outage seemingly triggered by a software update by global cyber security firm CrowdStrike crippled industries from travel to finance on Friday before services started coming back online after hours of disruption.

CrowdStrike said it was working with customers who were impacted by a defect found "in a single content update for Windows hosts."


Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ALSO READ:



More news from Business