Tesla gains on report Trump's team planning federal self-driving vehicle regulations

US President-elect Donald Trump, singer Kid Rock and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk pose for a photo as they attend UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York last week. AFP

Tesla shares rose nearly 7% in trading before the bell on Monday after Bloomberg News reported that President-elect Donald Trump's transition team was planning to set up federal regulations for autonomous vehicles.

The report comes days after Trump named the automaker's CEO, Elon Musk, as a co-head of the incoming administration's government efficiency department.

Last month, Musk criticised the state-by-state approval process, required for self-driving vehicles, as "incredibly painful", weeks after unveiling a two-seat "Cybercab" robotaxi without a steering wheel and foot pedals, set to go into production in 2026.

Trump's team is looking for policy leaders for the transport department to develop a federal regulatory framework, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

"A unified federal regulation could streamline this (approval process), allowing Tesla to push forward more rapidly with FSD testing," said Mamta Valechha, analyst at Quilter Cheviot.