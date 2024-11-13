Salik to offer vehicle insurance services in new partnership with Liva

Photo: KT file

Dubai's toll gate operator Salik has tied up with multi-line insurer Liva to offer insurance solutions to drivers in the UAE.

Salik will leverage its comprehensive database by sending timely reminders to prevent insurance coverage lapses and ensure timely renewals of vehicle registration. These notifications will include a link directing customers to a Liva-managed portal, where the motor insurance policy can be renewed in a few simple steps.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, two new Salik gates will be operational on November 24, taking the total number of toll gates to 10 in Dubai.

“By integrating Salik’s cutting-edge technology with Liva’s best-in-class insurance solutions, our objective is to ensure timely and convenient vehicle insurance renewal for drivers across the UAE. The initiative underscores our commitment to enhancing customer happiness and delivering exceptional services and is another important step in our strategy to enhance our ancillary revenue streams. While tolling remains our core business, we are quickly proving that we have the capacity and capabilities to deliver a wide range of mobility-related technology solutions, as we continue to unlock new opportunities for further product diversification and growth,” said Ibrahim Haddad, CEO of Salik Company.

Salik's partnership with Liva — set to take effect by the end of November — will support its efforts to expand its business in the market and offer value-added services to customers, which will enhance revenue growth and set new standards for digital insurance services. The performance of the services and solutions offered will be monitored to ensure the best outcomes in terms of customer experience and financial results that benefit the company’s shareholders.