EXEED ET showcases advanced REEV technology with unparalleled efficiency and performance

On December 15, EXEED unveiled its groundbreaking REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) technology at an exclusive media event in Beijing. The event underscored EXEED’s commitment to technological innovation and its leadership in energy efficiency. The REEV system sets a new benchmark in the global automotive industry with its remarkable thermal efficiency exceeding 44.5 per cent and a fuel-to-electric conversion rate of 3.7 kWh/L.

Adding to its accolades, the two-wheel-drive variant of the ET REEV achieved an extraordinary milestone by completing a 2,141.5-kilometer endurance test in China on a single fuel tank and a fully charged battery. This accomplishment highlights the efficiency and capability of the REEV system. Moreover, the ET REEV became the first vehicle in the industry to successfully pass a high-altitude drop collision test, surviving a 31.9-meter drop.

During the event, leading automotive journalists from the Middle East test-drove the four-wheel-drive variant of the ET REEV. The vehicle's exceptional acceleration, achieving 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, earned high praise, particularly for its seamless blend of speed, performance, and efficiency.

Revolutionising Energy Efficiency: 44.5% Thermal Efficiency and 3.7 kWh/L Fuel Conversion Rate

Dr. Gao Xinhua, chief technology officer of EXEED, elaborated on the advanced REEV system, which integrates a state-of-the-art generator and drive motor. At the heart of this system is a fifth-generation high-performance range-extender engine, delivering a thermal efficiency exceeding 44.5 per cent. The system's core components, including the range extender and drive motor, boast transmission efficiencies above 98.5 per cent, establishing a global standard in efficiency.

This unparalleled efficiency enables vehicles equipped with the REEV system to achieve an industry-leading fuel-to-electric conversion rate of 3.7 kWh per liter. Additionally, the system features a high-performance range-extending battery that supports rapid charging, reaching 80 per cent state of charge (SOC) in just 17.5 minutes. With its dual focus on energy savings and extended range, the REEV system effectively eliminates range anxiety, providing a seamless and confident driving experience.

Dynamic Power and Performance: 0-100 km/h in 4.8 Seconds

Beyond energy efficiency, the REEV system delivers extraordinary performance. Generating a total output of 345 kW and a peak torque of 7,400 Nm, the system offers an exhilarating driving experience. The integration of the range-extender engine, generator, and drive motor ensures a harmonious balance between energy consumption and dynamic performance.

The four-wheel-drive variant of the ET REEV, powered by this advanced configuration, accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, providing a driving experience comparable to that of premium electric vehicles. Designed to maintain stability and performance across diverse conditions, the REEV system sets new standards for power and reliability.

Advanced All-Terrain Capability with Intelligent Four-Wheel Drive

The EXEED REEV system is complemented by an all-scene intelligent four-wheel-drive (4WD) system, equipped with cutting-edge technologies like IAS intelligent air suspension and CDC damping systems. These systems deliver precise, real-time adjustments to suspension damping, ensuring exceptional stability and comfort, even on challenging terrain.

With intelligent torque vectoring control, the system achieves dynamic front-to-rear axle torque distribution ranging from 0-100 per cent. Additionally, the ET REEV offers up to seven driving modes, including specialised settings for sand and snow, enhancing performance in extreme environments. This robust suite of features ensures superior handling, safety, and an unparalleled driving experience across all terrains.

Mostafa Missary, a representative from YallaMotor, the Middle East's leading automotive media platform, praised the ET REEV after a test drive of the four-wheel-drive variant. He commented, "The vehicle delivers a perfect blend of speed and passion in the driving experience. Its luxurious interior and meticulous craftsmanship reflect a dedication to quality, leaving a lasting impression."

Following its successful debut, EXEED has announced plans to launch the ET model in the UAE in the first quarter of 2025.