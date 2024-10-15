Auto Review: Lexus 2024 RX 350h Platinum - road test report

Ranking high in the popularity contest for crossovers over the past two decades has been the Lexus RX, with nearly 900,000 units sold globally in 2023 alone. It's sized right for urban travel and is essentially a more luxurious Toyota— all good things. And now, we have an all-new 5th generation RX. But does that mean it's improved and better than ever, or is it still worth your money in 2024? To find out, we tested the top-spec Platinum variant of the 2024 Lexus RX 350h, and here are our thoughts on the SUV that defines ‘Quiet Luxury’ in as many ways as possible.

Design & Aesthetics

The 4th-gen Lexus RX was a radically styled compact crossover, with more cuts and facets than a radiant-cut diamond. However, the parts were pieced together well, resulting in a visually balanced design. The all-new RX bears some resemblance but now incorporates Lexus’ new design language, which is less edgy, quite literally.

The dominant front end features a pointy nose that sticks out ahead of the rest of the fascia, along with a modern and intricately styled interpretation of Lexus’ spindle grille with floating elements. In contrast, the rear overhang is noticeably shorter, giving the SUV a compact stance from other angles. Illumination is handled by razor-styled "triple beam" LED headlamps up front, and a light “blade” that spans the tailgate. The blade is slimmer in the central area and widens towards the edges, featuring feather-like lighting details—resembling the wings of a bird. Finally, the large 21-inch wheels, with their multi-spoke design, add sophistication to the overall look. The refined design is best appreciated up close and suits the RX perfectly.

Once inside, the RX 350h exudes luxury, but in a subtle manner, with its sophisticated dashboard design featuring trapezoidal forms, and satin-finish metallic trims. The use of high-quality plastics, soft-touch surfaces such as alcantara and leather, elevates the cabin further. However, the contrast between the dark brown and black leather trims, in our test vehicle, was only noticeable in certain lighting, making it feel like a missed opportunity. Furthermore, the cabin is exceptionally quiet, thanks to double-pane windows and excellent insulation, creating a serene driving experience even at speed.

The 2024 RX 350h comes equipped with a ginormous 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is a focal point of the cabin, though response times can be sluggish, especially when navigating through menus, and the user interface isn’t intuitive, particularly for first-time users. The same goes for the beautifully styled, thick-rimmed, 3-spoke steering wheel, which lacks markings, leading to confusion when trying to access features quickly. Additionally, the voice control is precise and reliable, making it relatively easy for drivers to set destinations on the navigation system.

It's also great to have a wireless smartphone charger, though it is not easily accessible, unlike those in Teslas. On the plus side, Lexus offers great connectivity, offering three USB-C ports and one USB-A port in the front, along with two additional USB-C ports in the rear, ensuring all passengers have access to charging options.

Space in the front is ample, as expected, and even the rear cabin is accommodating. Three large adults won’t complain about legroom, with about three inches of space between their knees and the front seats, though some shoulder rubbing is inevitable. The panoramic roof also adds a sense of airiness to the cabin.

Powertrain & Performance

The new RX can be equipped with a turbocharged 2.4-litre engine (which replaces the outgoing 3.5-litre V6) or one of two hybrid powertrains i.e., 500h and 350h. Our 350h test car, combines the naturally aspirated 2.5-litre 4-cylinder engine with the electric power of two “Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors”, producing a total output of around 249 PS and 317 Nm of peak torque. This setup is coupled with a CVT that transfers power to all four wheels.

Clocking just 8 seconds from a standstill to 100 km/h, the acceleration is adequate for daily commuting but may not fully satiate spirited drivers or justify the price. Also, when pressing the brake pedal, a slight vibration can be felt, which is unusual, though the braking power itself is consistent and reassuring—an important factor for a family vehicle.

The RX 350h is also a good choice for long trips or urban driving for two reasons. It delivers a smooth and comfortable ride, thanks to a suspension designed to absorb road bumps and imperfections. And with a claimed 20.7 kmpl fuel economy, efficiency is also a strong point, helping to push the indicated range to about 750 kilometers or more, reducing the need for frequent fuel stops. Handling is competent, with the all-wheel-drive system providing enough traction for most conditions. However, the overall driving feel leans more towards comfort than agility.

Features & Practicality

One of the standout features of the RX 350h is the 1,800-watt, 21-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system. The sound quality is exceptional, with clear highs, deep bass, and an overall immersive listening experience—perfect for audiophiles. It also comes with two wide-format screens to keep the little ones entertained in the rear.

The 3-zone climate control works flawlessly, providing cool air at any time of day. The temperature controls, featuring a digital display with circular knobs, are easy to adjust. The Lexus Connect app allows for functions such as remotely starting the vehicle, which is useful during the summer, as well as checking the vehicle’s status, remotely locking/unlocking it, and more.

The RX also comes with a host of safety features, including adaptive cruise control, a Blind Spot Monitor, an automatic parking function, a 10-inch Head-Up Display, and a high-resolution 360-degree camera, reinforcing its status as a family vehicle.

Verdict

The 2024 Lexus RX 350h positions itself as a luxury hybrid SUV with the potential to charm its way into many garages, thanks to its chic and understated styling, premium in-cabin materials and features, quietness, ride comfort, and fuel efficiency. However, it is held back slightly, by its average rate of acceleration, sluggish infotainment system, slight brake pedal vibration, and relatively hefty price tag. Still, with Lexus’ renowned build quality, reliability, and residual value to back up the ownership experience, it's an easy ‘yes’ overall.

GOOD: Striking, tastefully looks, build quality; cabin comfort; features, fuel economy; reliability

BAD: Average acceleration; slight vibration from brake pedal; sluggish infotainment system; pricey