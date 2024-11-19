Amjad Sithara: One of World’s Youngest Business Tycoons to Own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Series II

In the realm of ultra-luxury automobiles, few brands command the level of prestige, exclusivity, and performance that Rolls-Royce does. Renowned as a symbol of unparalleled success and luxury, a Rolls-Royce is more than just a car - it's a statement of achievement and an embodiment of refined living.

Amjad Sithara, a dynamic young entrepreneur from Dubai, has recently joined the exclusive ranks of Rolls-Royce owners, not with just one but two of these iconic vehicles. As the Chairman and Managing Director of BCC Group International and BCC Properties, Sithara has built an impressive reputation for his entrepreneurial acumen and his passion for luxury automobiles. His growing car collection, which features models from Mercedes-Maybach, BMW, Bentley, and more, now boasts two jewels: the Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, the brand’s only SUV.

Adding the Cullinan Black Badge to his collection is a significant milestone, making Sithara one of the youngest owners of this extraordinary SUV in India and abroad. Known for its exclusivity, the Cullinan is a favorite among the world's elite, with Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgan, as well as business magnates like M.A. Yusuff Ali, also counted among its owners. The Black Badge variant of the Cullinan elevates the standard model with enhanced performance, unique styling, and bespoke customisation.

The Ultimate SUV: Cullinan Black Badge

Sithara's Cullinan Black Badge is a masterpiece of design and engineering. Its custom orange-and-black interior sets it apart, exuding bold sophistication and individuality. This bespoke configuration highlights the unparalleled customisation options that Rolls-Royce offers its discerning clientele, ensuring each vehicle is as unique as its owner.

Beneath its striking exterior, the Cullinan Black Badge houses a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, delivering an impressive 600 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque - a performance boost over the standard model's 571 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque. Paired with an advanced 8-speed automatic transmission, the Cullinan Black Badge offers a driving experience that seamlessly blends power and elegance.

A Symbol of Success and Passion

Sithara's passion for luxury cars is as evident as his entrepreneurial prowess. His growing collection, highlighted in a recent viral video shared by B 6 Productions, showcases a lineup of some of the most coveted SUVs in the world. The Cullinan Black Badge, with its distinctive features and unmatched performance, is undoubtedly a crown jewel in his garage.

As the BCC Group continues to expand under Sithara's leadership, his affinity for luxury vehicles remains a defining part of his identity. Each addition to his garage is not merely a purchase but a testament to his success and his appreciation for the finer things in life.

With the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge and other iconic models in his collection, Sithara epitomises the perfect harmony of ambition, achievement, and luxury. As his journey unfolds, there's little doubt that his garage will continue to grow, reflecting the remarkable milestones of a young entrepreneur who dares to dream big and live even bigger.

Visit www.instagram.com/reel/DCdc24ZSlUt/?igsh=MXh0cGk1endxcnJieQ