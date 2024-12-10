All Set for Largest Automotive Show

Automechanika Dubai set to take place at the DWTC today; Floor space increased by 18% to facilitate demand during the region’s biggest automotive and aftermarket exhibition

Automechanika Dubai, the largest automotive aftermarket trade exhibition in the Middle East, will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from December 10-12, celebrating the 21st edition of the showcase with record exhibitors numbers.

With 2,228 exhibitors confirmed, Automechanika Dubai will be the largest to date, spanning an impressive 17 halls, increasing the show floor space by 18 per cent, and showcasing the latest trends and innovations driving the automotive aftermarket sector forward, regionally and internationally.

The event, organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, will focus on five global pillars — sustainability, electrification and digitalisation, innovation, training, and recruitment. Additionally, there will be a specific regional focus on safety within the automotive aftermarket industry.

A range of automotive industry experts will also be welcomed as part of the events content series. Returning features include the Automechanika Academy, a knowledge-sharing platform for the automotive aftermarket industry featuring distinguished speakers, including Sheikh Nasser Al Qasimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure & Transport, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, UAE, with key themes centred on collaboration and innovation in the automotive industry, and adapting to change and enhancing service delivery.





Sustainability in focus

Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Portfolio Director, Mobility & Logistics at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said the automotive industry is renowned globally for its rapid development of technologies, focus on sustainability and far-reaching market dynamics.

"To assist those within the industry, we have developed a series of conferences to showcase innovation and advancements from the industry while providing unrivalled opportunities to learn, advance, and collaborate," he said.

Innovation4Mobility will return as a main feature with a focus on futuristic concepts and visionary ideas, as will the Lubricants and Base Oils Conference, Modern Workshop, and AfriConnections, which will explore the dynamic opportunities Africa’s automotive aftermarket industry has to offer.

This year will also see a Regional Focus on Southeast Asia, where experts will discuss the pivotal role automotive aftermarket companies from that region play in the UAE's automotive aftermarket industry growth.

New features

Automechanika Dubai 2024 will also debut two new features: the PowerTread Workshop, which will take a deep dive into the latest trends, technologies, and advancements in tyres and batteries, and the Future Fleet & Telematics Workshop, which will gather industry pioneers in telematics to discuss the latest innovations, trends, and applications.

The fourth edition of the Automechanika Dubai Awards will highlight the outstanding achievements made within the industry by individuals and companies, with winners announced on day two of Automechanika Dubai during the awards ceremony at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The popular PitStop Challenge will bring together mechanics, repair professionals, and motoring enthusiasts as they go head-to-head and pit their knowledge, expertise, agility and accuracy in repair and maintenance-related tasks. The 2024 edition will also see the introduction of the Find the Fault competition, where auto refitters, body repair specialists, and collision repair technicians will be tasked with identifying faults within a time limit.

"We are excited to bring a range of new features, underscoring our market-leading position in the automotive aftermarket industry in the region. The record-breaking number of exhibitors will ensure the show floor will be a hive activity in what we expect to be another groundbreaking year for Automechanika Dubai," added Bilikozen.

Automechanika Dubai covers nine specialised product categories: parts & components, electronics & connectivity, accessories & customising, tyres & batteries, car wash & care, oils & lubricants, diagnostics & repair, body & paint, management & digital solutions.

The exhibition will run alongside Logimotion, a pioneering event dedicated to the logistics industry, amplifying cross-industry collaboration and innovation opportunities.

To register for Automechanika Dubai 2024, please visit: https://automechanika-dubai.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html

For more information, please visit: www.messefrankfurtme.com