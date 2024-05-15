AGMC unveils flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road

Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 5:35 PM

AGMC, the official BMW Group dealer for Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has opened its newly renovated showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The revamped showroom covers a vast area of 95,000 square feet, making it one of the biggest and most advanced in the region. It features the latest BMW concept cars, classic cars, and a range of BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad vehicles, including certified used cars.

The reopening event was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, along with exclusive clients and media.

The renovated showroom is designed to meet customers’ changing needs, integrating a showroom, service center, spare parts, and body shop in one location. It adopts the Retail.Next concept, providing a luxury experience for visitors.

AGMC said it aims to create more than just a car space; it wants to offer a lifestyle destination where luxury meets convenience. Visitors can relax in lounges, explore premium accessories in the retail area, or enjoy refreshments at the Healthy Farm Eatery.

Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, CEO of AGMC - BMW Group Brands, expressed that the renovation reflects their commitment to providing exceptional experiences. Karim-Christian Haririan, Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East, emphasized that the showroom offers a seamless journey from browsing to servicing, showcasing the brand's innovation and luxury.

The showroom also features special BMW models, highlighting the brand's heritage and innovation. Overall, the reopening sets a new standard for automotive luxury in the region, offering visitors an inspiring and refined experience.