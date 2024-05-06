Armenia among top destinations for UAE travellers

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 8:14 PM

Armenia has emerged as a favored travel destination among UAE residents, quickly earning a place on many bucket lists. Furthermore, UAE residents can explore Armenia visa-free, while others can opt for a convenient visa on arrival.

The Tourism Committee of Armenia is attending the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024. With a thriving tourism industry and a growing number of visitors from the UAE, this event presents an exciting opportunity for Armenia to forge strong partnerships and showcase the nation’s diverse offerings.

Several UAE airlines offer daily direct flights to Armenia, with a flight time of just 3 hours – including Flydubai from Dubai, Air Arabia from Sharjah, and Wizz Air from Abu Dhabi.

Accompanied by various travel and tourism agencies, as well as renowned hotels such as Marriott and Holiday Inn, the Armenia stand will unveil a range of enticing tourism offers and experiences.

Armenia is home to impressive nature, enchanting culture, thrilling adventures, and delectable gastronomy. Whether travelers are seeking a relaxing holiday or a more exciting experience, there’s something for everyone in this charming country.

“We are excited to participate in the Arabian Travel Market 2024 and showcase Armenia’s diverse tourism offerings to travelers,” said Sisian Boghossian, Head of the Tourism Committee of Armenia. “Armenia offers a unique blend of ancient history, breathtaking natural beauty, and vibrant culture, making it an ideal destination for travelers seeking authentic and enriching experiences. We look forward to engaging with industry professionals, travel agents, and potential partners at ATM to promote Armenia as a must-visit destination.”