Alef Group signs 1,006 transactions valued at Dh1.37 billion at ACRES 2025

Alef Group, a leading real estate developer in Sharjah, signed 1,006 sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) with a total value of Dh1,371,547,922 during the ACRES 2025 Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition.

During the four-day event at the Sharjah Expo Centre, Alef Group unveiled its newest project, Al Mamsha Hamsa, which attracted significant interest and positive feedback from investors and visitors alike. The company also showcased its recently launched Olfah project and the Hayyan villa community, both of which continued to draw attention for their unique designs, modern amenities, and focus on creating high-quality, vibrant living environments.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, commented: “This achievement at ACRES 2025 reflects the confidence that investors and residents place in Alef Group’s vision of redefining modern living. The launch of Al Mamsha Hamsa, alongside the sustained interest in Olfah and Hayyan, underscores our commitment to delivering sustainable and innovative developments that align with the aspirations of Sharjah’s residents and elevate the emirate’s real estate landscape.”