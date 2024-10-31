Alef Group sees high interest in Sharjah realty

Alef Group, the leading real estate developer in Sharjah, announced the launch of Nama 5, the newest residential building within the Al Mamsha Raseel, following the successful sellout of Nama 4 in less than a month.

Nama 5, situated in Zone 3 of Al Mamsha Raseel, consists of 190 units, offering a variety of 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom apartments. The building is part of the Nama cluster, which includes six buildings with a total of 1,029 units.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, commented: “The successful launch and quick sellout of Nama 4 is a testament to the appeal of Al Mamsha Raseel and Alef Group’s commitment to delivering top-tier residential projects. We are excited to bring Nama 5 to market, offering more opportunities for residents to enjoy this one-of-a-kind, pedestrian-friendly lifestyle in Sharjah.” Nama 5 will feature state-of-the-art amenities, including swimming pools, play areas, and retail outlets, as well as Al Mamsha’s signature pedestrian walkways and landscaped environments. Residents will also benefit from superior building insulation, natural ventilation, energy-efficient systems, and home automation, all contributing to a modern and comfortable living experience.

Al Mamsha Raseel, a planned community with an investment of Dh1.6 billion, is strategically located near key attractions such as the University City of Sharjah, Sharjah Healthcare City, and several malls. This zone includes 2,210 units across three clusters, offering a range of apartment options designed to meet diverse living preferences.