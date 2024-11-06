Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana highlight growth at WTM

Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, represented by general manager Ayman Ashor, are taking part in the World Travel Market (WTM) 2024 in London, one of the global travel industry’s most prominent events.

Ashor joined the Rotana corporate team at this renowned forum, where the brand is showcasing its vision, properties and hospitality standards to a worldwide audience of tourism and industry professionals.

Rotana’s presence at WTM underlines the company’s commitment to advancing tourism in the Middle East, solidifying partnerships and opening up new market opportunities. This year’s event provides a strategic platform to engage with top travel partners, strengthening relationships that will benefit Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana by increasing visibility and attracting a broader clientele to our exceptional Creekside hotels. Ashor’s participation also celebrates a significant milestone, as he has recently been honored in the prestigious Hotelier Middle East General Managers Power List 2024, recognizing his impactful leadership and dedication to elevating Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana to new levels of excellence. His recognition in the Power List reflects not only his commitment to guest satisfaction and team development but also his invaluable role in advancing Rotana’s reputation in the UAE hospitality sector. Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana eagerly anticipate the opportunities that WTM 2024 will bring.