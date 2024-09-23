Al Ansari Financial Services announces interim dividend of 2.1 fils per share

70 brokerage firms now authorised by DIFC, representing largest cluster in the UAE
Al Ansari Financial Services on Monday announced that its Board of Directors has approved an interim cash dividend for the first half of 2024 amounting to Dh157,500,000 equivalent to 2.10 fils per share.
The last date of dividend entitlement is September 26, 2024. The ex-dividend date is September 27, 2024. The registry close date is September 30, 2024. The dividend distribution date will be October 16, 2024.
The approved cash dividend payment is in line with the dividend policy and as per the authorisation granted by the shareholders at the general assembly meeting held on 19 March 2024.
“We are pleased to announce this interim dividend payment to our shareholders,” said Mohammad Ali Al Ansari, chairman of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC. “This dividend reflects our robust financial performance and our commitment to returning value to our shareholders. We are confident in our ability to continue to deliver sustainable growth and profitability.”
70 brokerage firms now authorised by DIFC, representing largest cluster in the UAE
Fed cuts rates by half a percentage point, cites ‘greater confidence’ on inflation
Fame king Sheeraz Hasan unveils Hollywood.ai and Bollywood.ai at Token2049 in Singapore
Malaysia wants to leverage Dubai’s geographical advantage as a strategic springboard
This new technology has been jointly developed by Microsoft, Invest in Sharjah and Sharjah Publishing City
CFIUS extends timeline to review Nippon Steel's US Steel bid
John has been influential in reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global trade hub
The country's Cepa drive is aimed at removing unnecessary barriers to trade and improving market access for services, including the elimination or reduction of customs duties