Al Ansari Financial Services announces Dh300 million maiden interim cash dividend

Second dividend would be a minimum of Dh300 million in April 2024

by

A Staff Reporter
Rashed Ali Al Ansari, group chief executive officer of Al Ansari Financial Services
Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 3:50 PM

Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, one of the leading integrated financial services groups in the UAE, on Thursday announced the approval of its first proposed interim dividend payment of Dh300 million at 4 fils per share.

The announcement took place during Al Ansari Financial Services’ first General Assembly Meeting on Wednesday, marking a significant event following the company’s listing on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) in April 2023. On the other hand, a second payment of a minimum of Dh300 million is set to be made in April 2024. All matters relating to future dividend distribution will be subject to Board of Director’s recommendation and shareholder’s approval, the company said in a statement.

The approved Dh300 million cash distribution is in line with the group’s previously announced dividend policy.

Rashed Ali Al Ansari, group chief executive officer of Al Ansari Financial Services, commented: “We are pleased to announce the distribution of our first proposed interim dividend payment of Dh300 million, in accordance with the vision of our Board of Directors and the subsequent approval of our shareholders. We believe that this approval reflects our commitment to ensuring consistent returns and long-term value for our shareholders.”

A Staff Reporter

