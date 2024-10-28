Advancing in Saudi: SUDO's Key Client Acquisitions at GITEX 2024

SUDO, a leading AWS trusted partner, has announced the signing of strategic partnerships with four prominent Saudi enterprises during GITEX 2024. These collaborations highlighted SUDO's versatility in delivering cloud solutions across multiple sectors, including automotive, hospitality, manufacturing, health and wellness, underscoring its commitment to driving digital transformation across diverse industries in the MENA region.

The signing ceremony took place at GITEX 2024, one of the largest technology events in the world, where SUDO strengthened its mission to help Saudi businesses streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and accelerate growth through cloud technology. The newly signed partnerships include:

1. AAAbed - Manufacturing and Trading: AAAbed, has been a key player in shaping the bakery, trading, and manufacturing landscape in Saudi Arabia for over 47 years. From manufacturing and logistics to retail, AAAbed's extensive portfolio includes over 4,500 products catering to the modern baker's needs. SUDO will support AAAbed's growth by providing advanced cloud solutions to streamline supply chain operations, enhance inventory management, and optimise logistics, ensuring seamless connectivity across their diverse business units.

2. Sajaya - Health and Wellness: Known for its innovative digital health and wellness services, Sajaya has teamed up with SUDO to leverage AWS-powered solutions that optimize service delivery. This partnership will offer more personalised and efficient health solutions to clients. SUDO's expertise will help Sajaya enhance customer engagement and streamline digital health services, aligning with the growing demand for tech-enabled healthcare.

3. Leylaty - Hospitality and Events: Leylaty, a prestigious name in Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector, is collaborating with SUDO to streamline its event management and catering services. SUDO will provide scalable cloud solutions to enhance operational efficiency, optimise digital interfaces, and support Leylaty in delivering exceptional customer experiences demonstrating SUDO's ability to bring digital innovation to the hospitality industry.

4. Ajar - Automotive: Ajar is a leading platform in Saudi Arabia's automotive sector, specializing in rent-a-car services. Through this partnership, SUDO will enhance Ajar's platform capabilities with advanced cloud infrastructure, ensuring seamless integration, scalability, and robust security. This collaboration aims to modernise the rent-a-car experience, making it more efficient and user-friendly for customers across the region.

Driving Digital Transformation Across Industries

These partnerships reflect SUDO's strategic focus on supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by promoting digital transformation across key sectors. From automotive and healthcare to hospitality and manufacturing, SUDO's diverse client base showcases its capability to adapt cloud solutions to unique business needs, driving efficiency, scalability, and innovation.

"We are delighted to partner with these leading companies across various sectors in Saudi Arabia," said Hameedullah Khan, CEO of SUDO Consultants. "Our collaborations with Ajar, Sajaya, Leylaty, and AAAbed illustrate our commitment to providing tailored cloud solutions that empower businesses, no matter their industry. GITEX 2024 has been the perfect stage for us to forge these alliances, and we look forward to driving digital innovation across Saudi Arabia."

Tailored Solutions for Every Industry

Each partnership signifies a tailored approach to digital transformation:

• For Ajar, SUDO is focusing on enhancing platform capabilities, offering scalable, secure solutions to improve the rent-a-car experience.

• Sajaya's collaboration will enable the integration of advanced AI features, improving personalised health and wellness services.

• Leylaty's partnership will bring efficiency to event management, ensuring smooth operations and superior customer service in the hospitality sector.

• AAAbed's transformation will focus on optimising manufacturing and trading operations, enhancing supply chain management, and improving logistics efficiency across their extensive portfolio.

For more information on SUDO Consultants and its services, visit sudoconsultants.com