Adnoc, Petronas and Storegga to collaborate on offshore carbon capture and storage in Malaysia

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 6:51 PM

Adnoc, Petronas and Storegga announced on Tuesday the signing of a Joint Study and Development Agreement (JSDA) to evaluate the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions storage capabilities of saline aquifers and the construction of carbon capture and storage (CCS) facilities in the Penyu basin, offshore Peninsular Malaysia.

The agreement is targeting at least 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of CO2 capture and storage capacity by 2030, and its scope includes a CO2 shipping and logistics study, geophysical and geomechanical modelling, reservoir simulation and containment research while exploring the application of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to enhance storage capacity.

Nora’in Md Salleh, Petronas CCS Solutions Sdn. Bhd. (PCCSS)’ s Chief Executive Officer, said, “This agreement with Adnoc and Storegga will potentially allow us to build our capability to develop and de-risk saline aquifers as carbon dioxide storage sites by leveraging on our partners’ expertise and experience in other regions.

“This strategic partnership aligns with Petronas’ overarching goal of establishing Malaysia as a regional CCS hub to serve Asia Pacific, where it may build up the storage capacity through saline aquifers. This also demonstrates our earnestness in establishing the right pace to deliver CCS hubs here while also contributing to the national climate target.”

Petronas is a member of Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) Committee, which has identified CCS as one of six energy transition levers to enable the country to be sustainable, low-carbon and resilient. The Malaysian Government is set to table a standalone CCUS bill by the end of 2024.

Nora’in Md Salleh added, “Malaysia is interested in intensifying bilateral economic partnerships with the UAE in the fields of economy, tourism, entrepreneurship, SMEs, fintech, innovation, transportation, renewable energy, logistics, agriculture, food security, environment and infrastructure within the Malaysia-UAE Joint Committee for Cooperation (JCC) framework.

“With the signing of the JSDA, Petronas supports the JCC and enhances the established relationship between Petronas and Adnoc, reciprocating Petronas’ presence in Adnoc’s unconventional upstream business in Abu Dhabi.”

Having Storegga as a partner to collaborate in Malaysia is imperative, as Storegga is one of the few companies that boldly took the first steps to progress CCS globally when it was in its infancy stage. Today, Storegga is widely recognised as one of the leading players in this space.