Adio partners with NIP group to boost gaming, esports sector

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has announced a multi-year partnership with gaming and esports company NIP Group Inc aimed at fostering growth in the gaming, media, and entertainment sectors within Abu Dhabi. Under a five-year agreement, NIP Group will establish its global headquarters in the emirate, creating local employment opportunities in the esports and gaming industries.

This collaboration will see NIP Group expanding its operations in key areas such as esports management, creative studios, game publishing, and event and talent management. ADIO plans to work closely with NIP Group to formulate a comprehensive gaming and esports strategy, utilizing Abu Dhabi’s strategic location and resources.

A significant element of the partnership is the establishment of a local esports academy and creative studios dedicated to developing games that reflect Abu Dhabi's cultural identity. New intellectual properties, including "Made in Abu Dhabi" content featuring locations like Al Ain and Al Dhafra, will be registered locally, reinforcing the emirate's status as an innovation hub.

Talent development is a central focus of the agreement, with plans for NIP Group to initiate an internship program for UAE nationals, alongside educational and mentorship initiatives and a global exchange program. These efforts are expected to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s broader economic acceleration goals, furthering the development of a knowledge-based economy.

Badr Al Olama, director general of ADIO, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “ADIO’s collaboration with NIP Group reflects our shared ambition to lead in creative industries at the forefront of entertainment and technology. This marks a significant milestone in shaping a vibrant future for the esports and gaming sector in the region and beyond.” NIP Group regards the $40 million partnership as a transformative opportunity for global expansion and financial stability. The deal will provide significant capital infusion and operational support over four years, reducing expansion costs and facilitating market entry in the rapidly growing Middle Eastern gaming market. The establishment of its headquarters in Abu Dhabi brings strategic benefits, including tax optimization and proximity to sovereign wealth funds, as the region's gaming revenue is projected to grow by 13.8 per cent annually through 2027. Hicham Chahine, co-CEO of NIP Group, highlighted the significance of the partnership: “We’re delighted to partner with ADIO, establishing a truly global headquarters that signifies not only our growth but also the growth of gaming and entertainment in the Middle East.” Mario Ho, Chairman and co-CEO of NIP Group, emphasised the long-term vision of the collaboration, stating, “This partnership underscores our commitment to sustainable global expansion. By creating new jobs and enhancing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in esports and gaming, we aim to empower a new generation of professionals in the region.”

Industry analysts view this partnership as a strategic move in the competitive esports landscape, with Abu Dhabi emerging as a gaming hub backed by substantial government support and infrastructure investments. The region's young, digitally savvy population and high disposable income create a promising environment for esports growth, positioning NIP Group favorably against competitors like ESL FACEIT Group and BLAST