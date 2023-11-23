Abu Dhabi's PureHealth acquires leading tech company

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 11:16 PM

PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has acquired 100% of PureCS, a leading cloud and technology services provider, specializing in cyber security, AI information systems, complete end-to-end IT, and digital services. By focusing on speed of digitization, this acquisition will ensure solutions are prepared for tomorrow’s needs, driving technological leadership in line with PureHealth’s commitment to creating a tech-enabled platform and raising standards in healthcare excellence, underpinned by the importance of the role of AI and technology in the healthcare and consumer sector.

PureCS has delivered the region’s largest digital health project, the UAE’s national project called Riayati, UAE’s national unified medical records platform, with more than 17 million unique electronic medical records under one exchange. This transformative project improves patient care, streamlines record access, enhances efficiency, and promotes cost-effectiveness, reshaping the UAE’s healthcare landscape. PureCS has also delivered several local and federal level technology related projects focusing on complex system integrations, datacenter, cyber security and digital consumer applications.

Farhan Malik, Managing Director and Group CEO at PureHealth, said: “We are pleased to announce this acquisition which further strengthens our position as we continue to revolutionize the healthcare industry. With the added capabilities of dedicated tech company within the group, we are committed to raising the standards of healthcare excellence to further enhance patient care not only in the UAE, but globally within our international assets. Against the backdrop of continual digital advancements, it is imperative that we remain at the forefront, harnessing cutting-edge digital-first technologies and cloud-based healthcare solutions that provide positive impacts on the lives of individuals and communities.

“We recently launched Pura, the region’s first AI-backed healthcare companion app, and PureNet, a dedicated healthcare cloud providing digital health as a service platform, built on advanced cloud computing technologies. We will capitalize further by developing both initiatives with the cloud engineering expertise that PureCS offers. Our commitment to leveraging technology and advanced AI-based solutions goes hand-in-hand with our mission to ensure the sector’s robustness and preparedness for the future,” continued Malik.

PureCS boasts a robust team with 95+ data, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning experts, 200+ digital solutions professionals, 250+ infrastructure & cybersecurity personnel, and 100+ enterprise solution experts. This extensive human capability spans data science, AI, ML, digital solutions, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and enterprise solutions, positioning PureCS as a technology powerhouse. The expertise serves as a catalyst for elevating PureHealth’s capabilities, fostering innovation, and steering the healthcare ecosystem towards a more secure, efficient, and patient-centric future.