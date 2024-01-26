Abu Dhabi: Stock market, banking, blockchain experts to speak at ICAI seminar

Supplied photo

Leading local and international names from varied fields and experience levels will headline the 35th annual international seminar by the Abu Dhabi chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) this weekend.

The two-day seminar titled ‘InnoVision – Empowering NextGen’ aims to highlight the new technologies needed to empower modern-day professionals, especially chartered accountants, said chapter chairman CA John George.

“Advanced technologies like blockchain, accounting automation, AI and big data are changing the future of chartered accounting. So, getting empowered with New Gen innovations and technologies is of great significance,” George noted during a press conference.

Vice-chairman CA Krishnan NV pointed out that as many as 30 speakers from various backgrounds will be part of insightful technical sessions, including panel discussions.

“We have a good mix of young and aged speakers who will share their life stories to motivate the gathering, including school students.”

Saturday’s inaugural session includes UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Ambassador of India to UAE Sunjay Sudhir, ICAI India president CA Aniket Sunil Talati, UAE Accountants and Auditors Association president Riyad Al Mubarak, and Al Fahim Family Council chairman Mohammed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim.

General secretary CA Rohit Dayma underlined that as many as 800 chapter members and guests will be in attendance during the sessions featuring the likes of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, visually impaired chess player and Para Asian Games gold medal winner CA Darpan Inani, Think School co-founder Ganesh Prasad, holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, among others.

“Speakers will enlighten the audience on topics like space, stock market, banking, startups, sports, lifestyle, entrepreneurship, female leadership, and others,” treasurer CA Priyanka Birla said and highlighted the participation of Ruma Devi, who has received the highest civilian honour for women in India, and Maryam AlMansoori, general manager of Abu Dhabi-based Rebound Plastic.

Media and student affairs leader CA Ramesh Dave said that a few speakers will visit schools to meet students for an interaction.

CA Ajay Singhvi, who leads the social wing, noted that there will be a mentalist show, a gala dinner, and a musical concert by Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan on Sunday.

Chartered accountants Mohammed Shafeek, Monish Mohan, Anu Thomas, Suma Rajesh, Shafeekh Neelayil, Rajesh Reddy, Ankit Kothari, and Nirmal Kumar Agarwal were present during the press conference.

