Abu Dhabi adds 30 new activities to freelancer licence

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 11:36 AM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 11:55 AM

Thirty activities have been added to the freelancer licence in Abu Dhabi, authorities announced on Thursday.

Based on the advisory released by the Abu Dhabi Business Centre (ADBC) at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (Added), the activities will cover areas like:

Artificial intelligence (AI) development

Designing electronic equipment, device systems and software

Oil and natural gas fields production software design

Data classification and analysis services

Development and innovation for computer systems and programmes

Production models by 3D imaging

Online players support service providers

The freelancer professional Licence allows experts and skilled individuals to offer their services to organisations, institutions, companies, and individuals.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Eligibility

To obtain the licence, the applicant must have experience in a specific field or industry or have earned an academic or professional achievement in that field. Added has previously established a regulatory framework, work regulations, and general requirements for the freelancer professional licence.

The licence can also be acquired through the TAMM app.