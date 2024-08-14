Abu Dhabi: 5 devices installed to scan containers, trucks at sea ports

The company has reportedly told potential clients that the chip is comparable to Nvidia's H100
Sea customs centres in Abu Dhabi have been equipped with advanced inspection devices, including two devices for scanning bags and parcels, two devices for scanning containers and trucks at Khalifa Port, and one device for scanning containers at Zayed Port.
Each device can handle up to 120 trucks per hour, all connected to a control room for continuous monitoring of operations.
The 5 advanced devices adhere to the highest standards of radiological health and safety and comply with global specifications and standards.
This comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of customs operations across the border ports of Abu Dhabi. In a project by the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, these devices are equipped with modern technologies supported by artificial intelligence systems and utilise rapid scan technology.
Equipping the sea customs centers with advanced devices is one of Abu Dhabi Customs' strategic projects, aiming to meet the needs of all customs ports, enhance performance efficiency, and speed up inspection processes, which positively impacts the smooth transit of goods, facilitates trade movement, and supports sustainable economic development.
Mubarak Matar Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Customs, affirmed that this project is a continuation of Abu Dhabi Customs' efforts to strengthen the inspection system, following January's successful implementation of advanced devices at Al Ain's land customs centers.
