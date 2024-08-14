E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Abu Dhabi: 5 devices installed to scan containers, trucks at sea ports

Each device can handle up to 120 trucks per hour, all connected to a control room for continuous monitoring of operations

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File Photo
File Photo

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 6:21 PM

Sea customs centres in Abu Dhabi have been equipped with advanced inspection devices, including two devices for scanning bags and parcels, two devices for scanning containers and trucks at Khalifa Port, and one device for scanning containers at Zayed Port.

Each device can handle up to 120 trucks per hour, all connected to a control room for continuous monitoring of operations.


The 5 advanced devices adhere to the highest standards of radiological health and safety and comply with global specifications and standards.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


This comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of customs operations across the border ports of Abu Dhabi. In a project by the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, these devices are equipped with modern technologies supported by artificial intelligence systems and utilise rapid scan technology.

Equipping the sea customs centers with advanced devices is one of Abu Dhabi Customs' strategic projects, aiming to meet the needs of all customs ports, enhance performance efficiency, and speed up inspection processes, which positively impacts the smooth transit of goods, facilitates trade movement, and supports sustainable economic development.

Mubarak Matar Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Customs, affirmed that this project is a continuation of Abu Dhabi Customs' efforts to strengthen the inspection system, following January's successful implementation of advanced devices at Al Ain's land customs centers.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business