A Year of Success: How Deliveroo Shopping is Changing the Game

Kushmita Bose

Prashant Talwar, Director of Groceries & Retail at Deliveroo UAE

When Deliveroo, a name synonymous with on-demand food delivery, decided to dip its toes into retail with Deliveroo Shopping, the buzz was palpable. Fast forward a year, and it’s clear they’ve done much more than just test the waters - they've made waves. From curated product offerings to exclusive partnerships, Deliveroo Shopping has transformed the way UAE residents' shop, offering unparalleled convenience and choice. To mark this significant milestone, Prashant Talwar, Director of Groceries & Retail at Deliveroo UAE, shared valuable insights into the platform's remarkable journey, key achievements, challenges faced, and exciting plans for the future.

A Dynamic First Year

Reflecting on the past year, Talwar describes the launch as a ''dynamic and rewarding experience'' shaped by learning, adaptation, and growth. ''From the outset, we focused on understanding the unique aspects of the UAE market, including consumer preferences and cultural nuances,'' he explains. By tailoring strategies to meet local needs, Deliveroo Shopping quickly positioned itself as a game-changer in the region.

This success, however, did not come without its challenges. From introducing a new shopping experience to navigating category-specific nuances, every obstacle became an opportunity to learn and innovate. ''Our data-driven approach and agile methodologies enabled us to adapt quickly and expand our reach, building strong connections with both customers and partners,'' Talwar explains.

Key Milestones and Partnerships

The first year of Deliveroo Shopping has been filled with significant achievements. Among them is the onboarding of over 1,500 retail and on-demand grocery partners, spanning diverse categories such as health and wellness, pet essentials, electronics, beauty, and more.

''We partnered with a wide range of brands, including Waitrose, Marks & Spencer, Toys R Us, KAYALI, Lush, Swiss Arabian Perfumes, and FIX Dessert Chocolatier, which is exclusive on Deliveroo in Abu Dhabi,'' Talwar notes. These collaborations have enabled Deliveroo Shopping to offer a comprehensive selection of products, cementing its position as a one-stop retail destination.

One standout partnership was with Humantra, which saw the launch of an exclusive rose-flavoured product during Ramadan. ''This collaboration resonated deeply with our customers and drove strong engagement during the season,'' Talwar says. Another notable partnership is with FIX Dessert Chocolatier, whose indulgent, handcrafted chocolate bars have gained both local and global acclaim.

Understanding Customer Preferences

Over the past year, Deliveroo has observed evolving customer preferences. Shoppers are exploring a wider range of categories and spending more time on the app, leading to increased overall spending. Pharmacies and flowers have emerged as the most popular product categories, highlighting the growing demand for health, wellness, and thoughtful gifting options.

''The demand for on-demand retail is high,'' Talwar remarks. ''This insight will guide our selection strategies moving forward as we continue to meet the diverse needs of our customers.''

Overcoming Challenges

Like any pioneering venture, Deliveroo Shopping faced its share of challenges. ''Brand positioning and consumer education were critical,'' Talwar says. ''We also had to convince premium and luxury brands to join the platform, which required a tailored approach.'' Navigating regulations in categories like pharmaceuticals added another layer of complexity.

Despite these hurdles, Deliveroo Shopping has managed to streamline logistics and delivery processes, ensuring operational efficiency as it expands into newer categories in quick commerce.

The Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Deliveroo Shopping aims to solidify its position as a leader in retail by enhancing its product range, forging strategic partnerships, and delivering exceptional service. ''Our goal is to offer the best selection and value while creating a distinctive shopping experience that sets us apart,'' Talwar shares.

The future of retail delivery in the UAE is poised for innovation. ''Advanced UI and AI technologies will transform shopping apps into personal concierges,'' Talwar predicts. ''Instant delivery will become the standard, meeting the growing demand for hyper-convenience and efficiency.'' Exceptional customer service will remain a cornerstone, fostering strong relationships and loyalty.

Building on Success

As Deliveroo Shopping embarks on its second year, the focus will remain on customer-centricity and innovation. ''We are committed to exceeding customer expectations and strengthening relationships with our partners,'' Talwar concludes. With a solid foundation and an eye on the future, Deliveroo Shopping is well-positioned to redefine retail delivery in the UAE, offering unparalleled convenience, variety, and service.