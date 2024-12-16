A Golden Jubilee Milestone

Al Moosawi headquarters in Dubai

Starting from a small office in Deira, Al Moosawi Trading has grown into one of the Gulf region's most trusted suppliers

Celebrating 50 years in the UAE is no small feat, and the golden jubilee of K.M. Moidin Kunhi's remarkable journey stands as a testament to decades of resilience, hard work, and adaptability in a rapidly evolving market.

In 1974, K.M. Moidin Kunhi (Ceylon) embarked on a journey from Kasargod, a small town in Kerala, India, to Dubai. Travelling by ship, he sought better opportunities for himself and his family. Like many immigrants of the time, his early years were filled with long workdays and an unwavering determination to build a future.

K.M. Moidin Kunhi, Chairman and Director of Al Moosawi and Valmos Group of Companies

For the first decade, he worked with a trading company supplying pipeline fittings to marine, industrial, and oilfield clients. After years of honing his skills and gaining valuable experience, a sudden company closure forced him to turn a career setback into an opportunity. Undeterred, he launched his own venture - Al Moosawi Trading LLC. Now marking its 38th anniversary, Al Moosawi Trading LLC has evolved from humble beginnings into a prominent industrial powerhouse in the UAE, supplying essential products and services to both government and private sectors across the region. This entrepreneurial journey, from a single trading operation to a thriving conglomerate, reflects K.M. Moidin Kunhi's unyielding vision of a company synonymous with quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

A Story of Resilience and Vision

K.M. Moidin Kunhi's entrepreneurial path is one of true perseverance. Starting from scratch, he aimed to create a company known for trust and innovation. Through his strategic leadership, Al Moosawi Trading LLC has continually adapted to market changes while holding fast to a commitment to quality and service excellence. Over the years, the company's role in the region's economic growth has been substantial, transforming from a small trading operation in Deira to a leading supplier in the marine and industrial sectors. At the core of this success story is K.M. Moidin Kunhi's vision, which laid the groundwork for what has now expanded into the Valmos Group - a multi-faceted enterprise integral to the UAE's industrial and infrastructure development.

Success Through a Culture of Collaboration

A key pillar of Valmos Group's success is its culture of collaboration and family involvement. From the beginning, K.M. Moidin Kunhi's family and loyal team members have played crucial roles in the business's growth. Many employees, having been with the company for years, are regarded as extended family, contributing loyalty and expertise that uphold the company's high service standards. As a family-owned business, Kunhi invested his time and efforts in building a culture of trust and transparency with all stakeholders. This unity has fostered a foundation for business continuity, ensuring that the company's success supports his family, employees, and future generations.

Expanding a Legacy Across the GCC

Today, Al Moosawi Trading LLC is a leading name in the Gulf's marine and industrial supply industry, with a robust infrastructure that includes over 150,000 square feet of storage space, housing an inventory of over one million items across 8,000 different products.

The company has been instrumental in supporting major infrastructure projects across the UAE, including Dubai Drydocks and Dubai Maritime City, by providing essential materials and maintaining a strong presence in the marine and industrial sectors. Building on this foundation, the company has expanded into other GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman. This strategic growth, aligned with Kunhi's vision, has extended the company's regional reach while upholding its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

With associate companies and a dedicated workforce of more than 110 employees, Valmos Group operates across seven strategic locations in the UAE, including Dubai Industrial City, Al Aweer, Deira, Mussafah in Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and Sharjah Industrial Area. The company manages several large warehouses in these key locations, ensuring efficient distribution across the UAE's vital industrial zones.

In addition to geographic expansion, Valmos Group has diversified its portfolio to ensure long-term sustainability and growth. Today, the company operates in a variety of sectors, including auto repair and spare parts, healthcare, marine and oilfield products, transport services, and real estate and hospitality.

For more information, visit www.valmos.ae and www.valmos.sa