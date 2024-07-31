Will Dubai's Sky-High Ambitions Change How We Travel?

Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 10:58 AM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 11:06 AM

In the bustling skies of tomorrow’s cities, a quiet revolution is taking flight: autonomous air taxis. Imagine soaring effortlessly above traffic, whisked away in sleek, electric-powered vehicles capable of vertical take-off and landing. These marvels of modern engineering promise not just a faster commute but a cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable future for urban mobility. Dubai, at the forefront of this airborne revolution, is set to pioneer the world’s first self-driving air taxi services by 2025.

Led by visionary leaders and propelled by cutting-edge technology, these taxis will redefine how we navigate cityscapes, offering unprecedented speed and convenience with minimal environmental impact. As cities worldwide grapple with congestion and emissions, autonomous air taxis represent a transformative leap towards smarter, greener transportation solutions. Buckle up as we explore the horizon of autonomous aviation—a future where the skies are not just a limit but a gateway to a new era of urban mobility.

Dubai is spearheading a transformative leap in sustainable urban mobility with plans to pioneer the world’s first self-driving air taxi services. This ambitious initiative forms a central pillar of Dubai’s comprehensive roadmap, orchestrated by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), aimed at achieving zero-carbon mass mobility by 2050.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled the city’s visionary strategy to launch air taxis within three years. These autonomous aerial vehicles promise to revolutionise urban transportation by significantly reducing carbon emissions. Powered by electricity and equipped for vertical take-off and landing, they will operate alongside state-of-the-art infrastructure including vertiports strategically located across Dubai.

Initially, vertiports will link key areas such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Dubai International Airport, and Palm Jumeirah. These futuristic taxis boast a maximum range of 241.4km and a top speed of 300km per hour, accommodating up to four passengers plus a pilot. Anticipated travel times, like from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah, could shrink from 46 minutes by car to just six minutes by air.

According to Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors for RTA, the launch of air taxi services will introduce “a new sustainable mobility service” using innovative technology to seamlessly integrate with Dubai’s public transport network, enhancing safety and efficiency.

Aligned with Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to elevate Dubai as one of the world’s leading cities, this initiative underscores Dubai’s commitment to leadership in autonomous transportation. Beyond air taxis, the city plans to expand self-driving technologies across various modes of transport, including maritime solutions, aiming for 25 per cent of all city-wide travel to be self-driving by 2030.

Highlighting its dedication, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) are collaborating to establish Dubai’s first integrated autonomous air transport solutions centre. This milestone effort includes pioneering the world’s inaugural vertical airport accreditation process.

With projections forecasting significant market expansion, from $6.75 billion in 2022 to potentially $110.02 billion by 2035, Dubai’s leadership in autonomous air transport promises not just to redefine urban mobility but to set new benchmarks for global innovation and sustainability in the aviation industry.

Samantha Rowles, Operations Director – Transport Serco.

Discussing the market potential for autonomous air taxis compared to ground-based autonomous vehicle Samantha Rowles, Operations Director – Transport Serco, emphasises: The use of air taxis will significantly reduce road traffic congestion and as a result, emissions, which is already an issue in the UAE with households owning multiple road vehicles. So, from an environmental standpoint, this is providing a new and sustainable means of travel, which is incredibly exciting as consumers become increasingly eco-conscious and want to travel in a way that limits their impact on the planet.”

“Other benefits include reducing road wear and tear, as a result of less road congestion, with air taxis alleviating some pressure on ground transport. Another benefit is that it will enable the UAE to grow into more inaccessible areas, which were previously not considered as part of the major cities due to their distance, thus minimising journey times from outlying communities,” she adds.

Another pioneering agreement between Joby Aviation and RTA made during the World Governments Summit in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed, sets the stage for Joby Aviation to operate air taxi services exclusively in Dubai starting as early as 2025.

This groundbreaking agreement grants Joby Aviation a six-year exclusive right to operate air taxis in Dubai, positioning the city as a global leader in sustainable and efficient air travel.

The initiative not only promises to transform intra-city travel within Dubai but also aligns with the UAE’s vision for advanced mobility solutions. As part of the regulatory framework set by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Joby Aviation will ensure stringent safety standards and operational oversight to guarantee a seamless and secure passenger experience.

UAV Drone Taxi — A New Reality

Can drones safely transport people, as a private vehicle or a part of a public transport system? Compared to helicopters, drones have a number of advantages. There are no large blades, which cause a lot of noise and there are also no vortex flows. Flights at low altitudes, such as between houses, are also much safer – they will not entangle a building or a pole. The absence of a tail and bulky details also makes the drone much more maneuverable in flight and landing – the last one can be carried out almost anywhere. On the other hand, drones, which can carry a cargo load of more than 200 kg, do not need long flight durations. In addition, there won’t be an initial influx of these drones implemented into an urban transport system due to the high cost of the machine. This means that they can be introduced at a safer pace. Igor Pongrac, CTO, AirQ. According to Igor Pongrac, CTO, AirQ, the future of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is being shaped by groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning. "By integrating new technologies, we want to ensure a future in which unmanned aerial vehicles can perform sophisticated tasks with high precision and safety without risk to human beings. AI can help manage aircraft in complex environments, avoid obstacles, and make real-time decisions, ensuring efficient and safe operations. Additionally, machine learning algorithms allow drones to continuously improve their performance by learning from data collected during missions. This is crucial for their reliability and efficiency. Prognac emphasises the criticality of trust in advancing autonomous UAV technology, placing a strong emphasis on transparency, safety, and community engagement. “By involving the public in the development process and showcasing the positive impact of technology, we can foster a strong sense of trust and acceptance.” “The integration of autonomous UAVs into the transportation ecosystem has significant economic implications. On the positive side, it creates new job opportunities and stimulates economic growth through innovation and investment in UAV technology. However, there are challenges, such as the need for regulatory frameworks and the potential displacement of specific jobs. Addressing these challenges proactively by implementing workforce retraining programs and collaborating with regulatory bodies to ensure a balanced and positive economic impact is essential," Prognac concludes.

